Following 2 Prison Attacks, Flores May Be Moved to Protective Housing 04.17.2024

The California Department of Corrections and rehabilitation says that Paul Flores may be moved to a protective housing unit within Pleasant Valley state prison, or at a different facility.

This comes after Flores has been attacked twice in less than a year of his arrival, following his conviction for the murder of Kristin Smart back in 1996. In weeks of his arrival on August 2023, Flores was attacked by inmate Jason Budrow, who is serving two life sentences for the murder of his girlfriend, and the murder of another inmate.

Another incident occurred last week where Flores was stabbed, and sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the suspect in this case has not yet been released.

Flores is currently being reviewed for being placed in protective housing, which is deemed necessary for inmates whose safety would be endangered by general population inmates.