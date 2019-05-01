Food and Farm News 5.01.2019

The California Mid-State Dairy Goat Show is Saturday at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The event runs from 8 to about 5 in the afternoon. There is no charge to see the event. It’s officially sanctioned by the American Dairy Goat Association. The goat show will include youth showmanship in the morning. Followed by goat competition involving 8 breeds of various age groups.

So come take the kids (the human ones), but please no dogs. Canines make the goats nervous. The mid-state dairy goat show Saturday at the Paso Robles event center promises to be a fun and educational day.