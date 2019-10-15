Harvest Wine Weekend 10.15.2019





This weekend is Harvest Wine Weekend in the north county.

Many local wineries have special events to celebrate the harvest. Bovino Vineyards celebrating Harvest Weekend with Rest Easy cover band on Saturday. Noon to 4:30, Cafe Bovino will be serving tapas menu, and there will be specials on wine all weekend.

Eberle has a Harvest Wine Fest Weekend dinner in the caves. Friday night with chef and cookbook author Lou Rook III of Annie Gunn’s in Chesterfield, Missouri. “Gumbo Flats” they call that area west of St. Louis, near “Hog Hollow.” Chesterfield is the home of Max Scherzer, Adam Wainwright and Kurt Warner.

Vina Robles has the 13th annual Swiss Day and Grape Stomp, 12-3 Saturday afternoon.

For more information about what is happening at local wineries this Harvest Wine Weekend, go to their websites. They all are doing something special this weekend.