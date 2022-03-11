Food & Farm News 03.11.2022

San Luis Obispo county has a new wine region. It’s the San Luis Obispo Coast AVA. AVA stands for American Viticultural Area.

It was recognized recently by the US Alcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade bureau.

The San Luis Obispo Coast AVA joins Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Edna Valley and York Mountain.

Arroyo Grande joined that group in 1990.

So, there are now five AVAs in the county.

In the new coastal AVA there are 78 vineyards and about 4,000 acres of planted vines.

Wines from the region may be called San Luis Obispo Coast or SLO Coast.