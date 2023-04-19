Forged Check Leads to Police Hunt 04.19.2023

An attempt to pass a forged check at an Atascadero bank led to a chase and the arrest of two Paso Robles men on a variety of charges.

Shortly after 3:00 Monday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to Mechanics Bank, after a man tried to pass a forged check. The suspect ran to a vehicle and the car fled.

When police initiated a traffic stop on Curbaril avenue near Coramar avenue, two men ran from the car. After a search, police found both suspects nearby.

Two suspects arrested.

30-year-old Isaac Tabarez of Paso Robles.

And 23-year old Sebastian Yciano of Paso Robles. He was arrested on possession of a firearm. Being a felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession and resisting arrest.