Former Apple Exec Donates $500k to French Hospital 02.18.2022

The French Hospital Medical Center has received a $500,000 donation to support its current expansion project.

The donation comes from John Couch, an author and former executive at Apple, who recently relocated to San Luis Obispo.

The medical center’s expansion will include holistic healing spaces, with a meditation room and serenity garden, which will be named after Couch’s mother, Mary Lou Couch.

The expansion project will cost a total of $150 million. The hospital has $137 million committed to the project, which includes $120 million from Dignity Health and $17 million from private donors in San Luis Obispo County.

The expansion is planned for completion in 2025.