Former Atascadero Barber, Nathan Abate, Sentenced For Sexual Assault 11.22.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 36-year-old Nathan Abate has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against two victims.

The crimes, according to the DA’s office, occurred between 2009 and 2012. The jury in Abate’s trial was presented with evidence that demonstrated “A clear and consistent pattern of sexual abuse by Abate,” wherein he provided alcohol to young women prior to sexually assaulting them. Other crimes Abate was convicted of include rape of an intoxicated victim & oral copulation of a person under the age of 18. The DA’s office says the jury deadlocked on allegations of rape by a third victim.

Abate has been sentenced to eight years and eight months custody in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under California law for these criminal convictions.