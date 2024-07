Former Paso Robles high school Bearcat, and Ace of Cal Poly’s pitching, Jakob Wright, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

A left-handed pitcher, Wright is the 128th overall pick, and is the first college player taken by the Dodgers this draft.

Wright redshirted his freshman year in 2022 due to surgery, but this season, he was 9 – 3 with a 2.97 era in 15 starts for Cal Poly, with 101 strikeouts and 42 walks in 88 innings.