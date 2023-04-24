Former Bearcat Starting Pitcher for Cal Poly 04.24.2023

For the third consecutive Sunday, former Bearcat Jakob Wright was the starting pitcher for the Cal Poly Mustangs. Because of COVID and an injury, the red-shirt freshman has not played a lot the past few years, however, he has gained respect as a starting pitcher for the Mustangs. Sunday, he threw 53 pitches in this third start in the last two weeks. He gave up 3 hits and one earned run, but struck out three Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Mustangs picked up the win, 4-2.

Wright threw the two previous Sundays against UC Riverside and Cal State Bakersfield. The southpaw threw 44 pitches in two innings in his start at Bakersfield. The Mustangs lost that game in the 9th inning, 4-3.

His best outing was against UC Riverside two weeks ago. He pitched the first inning and retired the side with eight pitches. He gave up no hits and struck out two of the three batters he faced. The Mustangs won that game, 3-1.

At Paso Robles High School, Wright pitched and hit well for the Bearcats. As a senior, he hit .388. He led the Bearcats to a record of 19-9. He averaged 14.1 strikeouts per seven-inning game.

Wright is majoring in business administration at Cal Poly.

The Mustangs play at Santa Clara on Tuesday, then host UC San Diego for a three game series at Robin Baggett Stadium. Jakob Wright is the likely starter on Sunday.