Former SLO County Employee Sentenced to 6 Years For Embezzlement 8.22.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that former county employee, 54-year-old Norman Hibble of Atascadero, has been sentenced to six years in state prison.

Hibble’s sentencing comes after his guilty plea on July 17th to seven felony counts of misappropriation of public funds for several years.

Hibble reportedly used county credit cards to spend over five thousand dollars for personal goods and services while working as the information technology department supervisor.

These purchases were concealed with falsifying records and modifying invoices.

Hibble will be required to pay restitution for the county for his theft in addition to his prison sentence.

A hearing for the exact amount will be held on October 2, 2024.