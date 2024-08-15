Former SLO Deputy Sentenced For Inmate Abuse 8.15.2024

Former San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy, Joshua Fischer, has been sentenced to seven months in prison for abusing an inmate.

The incident occurred in November 2018 at the San Luis Obispo county jail, where Fischer dragged a topless female inmate by her hair across the ground from one jail cell to another. Fischer would later falsify a report, saying that the woman yelled and flailed her arms while re-entering her cell, and that he was “in fear for the safety of the other female arrestee in the cell.”

Fischer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count, and agreed not to seek future employment as a sworn law enforcement officer.