Fort Hunter Liggett 7.19.2018

Last night around 9:30, a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter blew over a tent structure and injured a number soldiers at Fort Hunter Liggett. No fatalities reported. First responders report 22 injuries. The majority of the injuries were minor. Two of the injured were evacuated by air to Fresno. Two were evacuated by ground to Twin Cites medical center in Templeton.

The incident occurred during an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise. Combat support training exercise that trains Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers.