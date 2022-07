Four fires broke out last Saturday in the Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles. Mayor Steve Martin says it appears all four fires were started by homeless people camping in the riverbed.

The fires were not spontaneous combustion.

The good guys in the story, however, are the goats that consumed a lot of the vegetation earlier this spring and summer.

Some of the goats specialize in tree climbing, which also eliminates fire hazards above the riverbed.