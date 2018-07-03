Fourth of July in the North County 7.03.2018

The fourth of July will be cool in the north county this year.

Forecasters saying temperatures will be in the upper 70’s today and tomorrow. The fireworks are already on sale in Templeton. Pastor Roy Spinks has his church’s fireworks stand at the north end of Templeton, next to the post office.

Fireworks are legal in Templeton, but illegal in most areas of the north county. With the wind and dry weather, the fire hazard is profound. So if you play with fireworks, you’re advised to keep water and a shovel nearby.