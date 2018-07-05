Fourth of July Templeton 7.05.2018

A big fourth of July celebration in Templeton yesterday with the annual parade through downtown.

Thousands turned out for the parade, lining the route with folding chairs, family barbecues and live music from the Joy Bonner Band at the downtown city park. Templeton firefighters kicked off the day with a pancake breakfast at the fire station.

One of the announcers this year, district attorney Dan Dow. Dow says his family likes the tradition in Templeton. District attorney Dan Dow, who was recently promoted to Lt. Colonel in the US Army.

The ceremony officially promoting Lt. Colonel Dan Dow will be held august 11th at Camp San Luis Obispo.