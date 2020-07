Have you made plans for the fourth of July? Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year.

There’s no big 4th of July parade in Templeton this year, but there is a Freedom Rally at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. Amanda Hawkins tells KPRL the Freedom Rally is 10-12 Saturday at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

On hand, congressional candidate Andy Caldwell, state senatorial candidate Vicki Nohrden and supervisor Debbie Arnold.