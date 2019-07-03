Fourth of July 7.03.2019

Freedom is a family affair on the 4th in Templeton. San Luis Obispo district attorney Dan Dow says his family goes to the Independence Day parade every year.

The 4th in Templeton begins with the annual Templeton Firefighter’s Association pancake breakfast at the fire station. $8 for adults. $5 for kids under ten. That begins at seven tomorrow morning. The Independence Day parade starts at ten.

After the parade, there will be live music, ice cold beer and food and crafts vendors in the Templeton park. That’s tomorrow on the fourth in Templeton.