Foxy The Fox 12.24.2018

An Arroyo Grande group is raising money for a memorial for Foxy, the fox who became a popular character in the Village last year.

Foxy played with neighborhood dogs, hung out with the Village’s roosters, and was spotted running and playing throughout the Village of Arroyo Grande.

People loved Foxy, but a woman complained that the fox killed some of her chickens, so the US department of agriculture’s wildlife services trapped and killed Foxy.

Some are still shocked, but they say Foxy will not be forgotten. So far, the group has raised $4,000 for a memorial for Foxy.

They plan to build a statue to memorialize Foxy, and also to provide signs along Arroyo Grande creek that read, “do not feed wildlife” along Arroyo Grande creek. That’s where Foxy lived in the Village of Arroyo Grande, along the creek which gave the big ditch its name.

The biggest challenge for the group is the statue. The city will not allow “mass produced” statues. So far, quotes from artists exceed $5,000. If you’d like to donate, you can go to their go fund me account- A.G. Village fox memorial fund.