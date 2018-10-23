Frasier 10.23.2018

The actor who played Frasier is speaking out to promote a crime victims’ amendment in North Carolina, which voters will decide next month.

Kelsey Grammer says his father was shot and killed, and he found out about his killer’s release from prison through a tabloid. He also says his sister was raped and murdered. He says the proposed amendment gives crime victims “the equal rights they deserve.”

Grammer is also appearing on Georgia airwaves for a similar amendment there. Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma and Nevada also have Crime Victims’ Amendment Referendums on the ballot next month.