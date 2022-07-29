Free Breakfast 07.29.2022

The California mid-state fair held a free pancake breakfast. The annual event held yesterday at the Paso Robles downtown city park.

Princess Cassidie Banish of the 2021 fair took part yesterday morning, flipping pancakes and welcoming visitors. Cassidie and Queen Yvetter Fiorentino attended yesterday’s event because Queen Brooke Smith and Princess Jenna Shapiro were showing their hogs at the fair. Queen Yvette tells KPRL they agreed to help out this year

.

Plenty of other VIP’s attending this morning’s breakfast and helping out with it. Elissa Williams of ReMax successfully carried pancakes from the grill to the food line where Jan Wolf and other Main Street volunteers served them to attendees.

Tommy Harris and his Belgian draft horses gave rides around the park. There was also a miniature train for kids to ride through the park.

It was a fun event at the downtown city park. Even the kookaburra enjoyed it.