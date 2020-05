‘Free’ Lunch at Local Schools 5.08.2020

LOCAL SCHOOLS IMPLEMENTING DISTANCE LEARNING FOR ANOTHER MONTH, UNTIL SCHOOL GET OUT IN EARLY JUNE. THE FREE LUNCH PROGRAM CONTINUES, ALTHOUGH IN PASO ROBLES, THE LUNCH AT CULINARY ARTS ACADEMY IS NOW GIVEN OUT IN THE PARKING LOT ALONG GOLDEN HILL ROAD.

JOEY VAUGHN IS FOOD SERVICE DIRECTOR WITH THE PASO ROBLES SCHOOL DISTRICT. VAUGHN SAYS THE ‘FREE’ LUNCH PROGRAM CONTINUES FROM 11-1 MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AT THE CULINARY ARTS ACADEMY AND PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL. THERE ARE ALSO TWO WEST SIDE PICK UP LOCATIONS, OAK PARK COMMUNITY CENTER AT 30TH AND PINE STREET AT 11:15. RIVERVIEW APARTMENT AT 129 OLIVE STREET AT 11:30 AND ON THE EAST SIDE..TWO ADDITIONAL SITES; CARY STREET CUL DE SAC AT 11:15 AND DRY CREEK APARTMENTS AT THE POOL AT 11:30. WATCH FOR THE DISTRICT VANS.