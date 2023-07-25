Free Pancake Breakfast in Downtown City Park 07.25.2023

The 28th Annual Free Pancake Breakfast in the downtown city park will be this Thursday, July 27th.

The breakfast is brought to you by the downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association and the California Mid-State Fair.

You can enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee for free from 7:30 to 10:30, but you must have a ticket to attend. Tickets are free from participating downtown merchants who display the “Free Pancake Breakfast Tickets Here” sign. Ticket giveaways will go until tomorrow, July 26th.