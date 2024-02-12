Free Talk California 02.12.2024

Free Talk California with Susannah Luthi will dive into the politics and policies of California that our state power players don’t want us to know, every Monday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Susannah, a Templeton native and political reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, will discuss the latest happenings with guests from Sacramento and Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

Alex Berenson, writer and Covid gadfly. We’ll be talking about his lawsuit against the Biden administration for trying to silence him, as well as his early, prescient reporting on marijuana.