Free Talk California 05.13.2024

Free Talk California with Susannah Luthi will dive into the politics and policies of California that our state power players don’t want us to know, every Monday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Susannah, a Templeton native and political reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, will discuss the latest happenings with guests from Sacramento and Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

Harmeet Dhillon is a nationally recognized lawyer with the Dhillon Law Group, Inc. Speaking about the legal fights against CA school policies to transition kids behind their parents’ back. Update on the nation’s first detransitioner lawsuit against medical giants.