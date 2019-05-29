Fresno Grizzlies 5.29.2019

The Fresno Grizzlies apologize for a video shown during Monday night’s minor league baseball game which offended congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The video was called A Memorial Day Tribute – We Are Americans. It was created by someone outside the Grizzlies organization. It showed patriotic images behind excerpts from the first inaugural speech by president Ronald Reagan. Toward the end of the video, Reagan says, “As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries….”

Then the video showed images of an Antifa member, then Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, then Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez and finally Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Ocasio-Cortez says she was offended by her inclusion as an enemy of freedom. Yesterday, the Grizzlies apologized for the video.