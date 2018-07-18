Fresno Men Busted 7.18.2018

Two Fresno men arrested early Tuesday after burglarizing two retail stores in the county.

The burglars allegedly hit AutoZone in Atascadero around 1:00 yesterday morning. Then, about an hour later, they burglarized another store in Morro Bay. The Morro Bay police got a vehicle description and placed a “be on the lookout” with local agencies. Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description on highway 41 in Atascadero. They stopped the vehicle and removed the suspects at gunpoint.

An investigation revealed stolen property from both burglaries. The suspects were taken into custody by Atascadero police. 28-year-old Mario Aquino and 20-year-old Chris Casas are Fresno residents. They were booked into the county jail on a variety of charges.