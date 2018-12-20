Fresno Woman and Child Death 12.20.2018

A Fresno woman arrested on felony child neglect charges after her 8-year-old daughter was killed while crawling under a train so the family wouldn’t miss a bus home.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Joy Collins urged her daughter and son to crawl under the idling train. The boy made it but the girl was reluctant. When she did, the train lurched and trapped her under its wheels, dragging and killing her. Collins reached her daughter and pulled her from under the train, but she was dead of traumatic injuries.

Police say that Collins ordered her children to crawl under the train at least seven previous times. This time it was fatal.