Friend of the NRA 3.02.2020

Coming up this Saturday, March 7th in Paso Robles, the annual Friends of the NRA dinner. Tickets are on sale now. The event starts at 4 pm at the Paso Robles Event Center.

You can get tickets from any of the Friends of the NRA. Tickets available at Dan’s Outfitters & Gun Shop, 842 Paso Robles St. To purchase Event/Table packages, please call 805-714-1493. TICKETS NOT SOLD AT THE DOOR.

For more information contact Marcus Dunning at 805.714.1493 or email mdunning77@gmail.com, Julia Soto 805.423.8278 or Noel Ryan 805.238.3401.

Proceeds pay for safety programs for young people here in the north county.