Ft Hunter Liggett Microgrid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Next Week 9.10.2024

2024_09_02 Microgrid Ribbon Cutting Media Advisory

Fort Hunter Liggett will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony next week on September 17th at 10 am.

This is to celebrate FHL’s accomplishments in energy resilience as the first-ever military installation with a microgrid implementation using only renewable resources. This puts FHL on track for California’s net zero installation by the year 2030, ahead of executive order 14057.

FHL was first designated as an army net zero energy and waste pilot installation in 2011, with the goal of becoming a site that produces as much energy as it consumes.

FHL has used energy and water resiliency programs, a secondary wastewater treatment facility, and fossil fuel reduction to achieve this goal.