Fuel Theft in Mexico 12.28.2018

Mexico’s new president says the theft of $3 billion in fuel every year from state run fuel depots and pipelines in Mexico is an inside job.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says company employees steal fuel and distribute it or help thieves steal it by ensuring fuel continues to run through pipelines. Thieves drill an average of 42 illegal taps a day. But that represents only 20% of the losses. The rest was stolen from distribution centers aboard tankers. Authorities are trying to understand how that much stolen fuel gets sold.

A few dozen gasoline stations have been implicated in selling stolen fuel, but that still does not account for enough sales volume. Lopez Obrador says, “We are talking about a scheme that has involvement inside the governments and has a fuel distribution system, because it is not easy to distribute and sell 600 tanker trucks per day.”