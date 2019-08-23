Fugitive Cockatiel 8.23.2019

The Santa Barbara jail bird is finally reunited with his owners. The cockatiel escaped his Santa Barbara home through an open window. The home is located near the county jail.

The cockatiel, named Sammy, flew over to the jail and visited the inmates. Sammy’s owners saw news reports of the jail bird, and contacted jail officials.

Deputies confirmed that Sammy was indeed their missing pet. Sammy has been reunited with his owner, 9-year-old Mohammed Altayeb. The family says they’ll keep a closer eye on their cockatiel, but if he escapes, they know where to look.

Inmates at the county jail say Sammy appreciated them and their situation because the bird knew what it’s like to be imprisoned behind bars.