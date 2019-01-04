Fundraising Run at Santa Margarita Lake 01.04.2019

A run this Sunday to celebrate the memory of Brynn and Brittni Frace, who were killed one year ago in a car collision near Coalinga. The girls were were driving back to Chico state.

The fundraising run is Sunday at Santa Margarita lake. Brynn and Brittni Frace’s Memorial 2019 Running Chicken. Why the Running Chicken theme? That’s because Brittni called her running friends “chickens.” About a year and a half ago, she designed the logo that’s being used in the race.

Warren Frace, the girls dad, is community development director with the city of Paso Robles. Brittni and Brynn were outstanding runners at Atascadero high school.

The 10k and fun run is this Sunday. For more information go to: Run4bitti&brynn.org.