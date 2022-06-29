Galaxy Theater in Atascadero 06.29.2022

The Atascadero city council also heard from the operator of Galaxy Theater, which is selling the theater.

Immediately after the CEO of Galaxy Theaters spoke, a local citizen asked about gift certificates which locals had purchased. Hours later, at the conclusion of the meeting, mayor Heather Moreno answered his question.

If you need that number to contact Galaxy Theater to be reimbursed for any gift certificates you purchased, contact Galaxy Theaters in Los Angeles.

Their phone number is: (888) 407-9874.