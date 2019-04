Gallo Winery is buying 34 wine and spirit brands for $1.7 billion. Wild Horse Winery in Templeton is one of the wineries in the purchase.

Gallo Winery buying the properties from Constellation Brands. Constellation produces beers like Corona, Modelo and Pacifico. Kenneth Volk founded Wild Horse in 1982. It produces about 200 thousand cases of wine per year. Wild Horse now part of Gallo’s operation.