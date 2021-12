An overloaded electrical circuit set off a garage fire early yesterday in Paso Robles.

The fire started around 12:45 early yesterday morning in a garage on Larkspur lane. 19 firefighters quickly responded and contained the fire to the garage.

The single-story house suffered only moderate smoke damage. All the residents were able to evacuate the home safely.

The electrical circuit was overloaded due to appliances, not holiday decor. The fire was not related to holiday decorations.