Garlic Festival 8.01.2019

Last weekend’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival raises a question about local law enforcement’s ability to respond to an active shooter.

Jerel Haley is the Atascadero police chief. He says it’s difficult to prepare for an active shooter, because the scenario is often different. He says Gilroy prevented a dangerous situation from getting worse by immediately locating and neutralizing the shooter. He says Atascadero trains for an active shooter event. They have another drill on Friday morning.

Next Tuesday, the Atascadero police department is hosting the annual National Night Out at the Sunken Gardens. National Night Out will be 5- 7 next Tuesday evening at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.