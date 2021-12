The Christmas season brings back memories of previous holidays.

Atascadero’s Garry Brill is reminded of 1969, when he was on the radio in Saigon.

Gary Brill served his country as a member of the armed forces radio network. He worked with another army specialist who had a background in radio, and career ahead of him in television with Vanna White.

KPRL will share his 1969 Saigon Christmas Show entirely on Christmas, Saturday evening at 7 here on KPRL.