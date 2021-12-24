Garry Brill 12.24.2021

Garry Brill was on the air in Saigon on Christmas Day 1969.

Brill was the morning man on the FM station with the armed forces radio station in Saigon. The morning guy on the AM was Pat Sajak. Although Brill and Sajack would ride to work every day in a jeep or army van, Garry says he and Sajack did not spend a lot of time together.

A few years ago, Garry had a reunion with his former fellow radio specialist, Pat Sajak. His wife Virgie got them tickets to Wheel of Fortune, and Garry gave his card to a worker at the studio, who took it back to Sajak. He ran out yelling, “Where the hell is Brill?” They had a nice chat, and Pat met Garry’s wife.

Tomorrow evening, Garry Brill will share the three hour program he produced in Saigon on Christmas morning 1969. That’s here on KPRL, 1230 AM and 99.3 FM beginning at 7:00 pm.