Eberle Winery owner Gary Eberle named American Wine Legend by Wine Enthusiast magazine. The award part of the 2020 Wine Star awards.

The awards reportedly recognize “individuals and companies that have contributed to the success of the wine and spirits industry.”

Remarkably, it did not include all the contributions Eberle has made to the Paso Robles community, like the Wine Makers Dinner, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships given to Paso Robles high school seniors.