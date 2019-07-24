Gas Leak San Luis 7.24.2019

San Luis Obispo fire and the gas company responded to a possible gas leak in downtown San Luis yesterday.

Reports came in around ten near the corner of Monterey and Osos streets. The odor was initially believed to be a natural gas leak. The area was evacuated and traffic was blocked for an hour. Employees and customers were evacuated from stores such as Sephora, Banana Republic and Pottery Barn. Ultimately officials determined that odor came from a spill of hydraulic oil.

Fire chief Keith Aggson says they discovered a two-foot puddle of some type of heavy hydraulic fluid. That smell entered the building through the open doors of Pottery Barn. By 11:40, many of the businesses had re-opened.

Today, some of those businesses may be having an odor evacuation sale in downtown San Luis.