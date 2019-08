The price of gas is down over the past two weeks.

Trilby Lundberg says the average price of regular dropped 6 cents per gallon. That makes gas 18 cents cheaper that one year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.63 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average price is $2.16 per gallon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Diesel is down 2 cents to $3.03 a gallon.