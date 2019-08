The average price of regular-grade gas in the US drops 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks.

The national average is $2.66 per gallon. That’s about 25 cents cheaper than what it was one year ago. The highest average is $3.57 a gallon in Honolulu. The lowest is $2.07 a gallon in Baton Rouge.

The north county much closer to the Honolulu average than the average in Baton Rouge.