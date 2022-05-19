Gas Prices Continue to Break Records Across The US 05.19.2022

The average price of gasoline is above $4 now in every state. That is up one dollar and fifty cents from one year ago. In California, the average is $6.02 a gallon.

Economist are predicting that average price will surpass $7 a gallon in a few weeks that’s because of high crude oil prices, constrained refineries and the unwillingness of the Biden administration to address the problem.

The president says, however, that inflation is among his top priorities. Economist say the average American family spends $5,000 a year for gas. That’s up from $1500 a year.