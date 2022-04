According to Gas Buddy, San Luis Obispo county’s gas prices were the most expensive in the US on Friday.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the county was $5.92 a gallon.

Los Angeles was second in the nation, followed by Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Gas prices are much higher in California due in part because of the high state gas tax.

Efforts by assemblyman Kevin Kiley to suspend the 50 cent gas tax for each gallon have been ignored by the governor and the state legislature.