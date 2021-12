Gas prices in San Luis Obispo county breaking the all time record. Gasbuddy.com says the average price of a gallon of regular gas reached $4.82 cents a gallon, which is a record. Five years ago, it was $2.82 cents a gallon.

Much of the increase has occurred in the past year, under the leadership of president Joe Biden and governor Gavin Newsom.

Those gas prices ultimately impact the cost of food and farm products.