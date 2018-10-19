Gas Tax 10.19.2018

More than a year ago, gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen appeared at a forum in Atascadero put on by the County Taxpayers Association. The intent, to repeal the gas tax. That was late September of last year. Now, a year later, the movement to repeal the gas tax is in a dead heat with those who want to protect it.

Tomorrow afternoon in Atascadero, the man leading the effort to repeal the gas tax visits the Sunken Gardens. De maio will be stopping at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero around 1:30 tomorrow afternoon. Those who support the repeal of the gas tax are encouraged to attend.