Gavin Newsom 5.30.2018

Gavin Newsom stops by San Luis Obispo yesterday for a meet and greet in his bid to become the next governor of California.

The 50-year-old nephew of Nancy Pelosi was an early supporter of gay marriage and the legalization of cannabis in California. He’s regarded as a progressive. He wants to enact single payer state health care through senate bill 562.

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon introduced the progressive candidate for governor. Newsom served as mayor of San Francisco.

He also visited San Luis Obispo on April 25th.