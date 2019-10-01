Gavin Newsom Laws 10.01.2019

Governor Gavin Newsom signs into law several bills that may change California.

The new budget includes providing free health care for undocumented immigrants. The budget contains $98 million dollars aimed at helping young undocumented people get state-funded health insurance. Undocumented people under the age of 26 can enroll in MediCal beginning in 2020. California is the first state in the nation to provide that coverage for young adults. Newsom says, “universal health care is a right, regardless of immigration status.”

President Trump says he will work to stop California from covering undocumented people. He said, “California does not treat its own people as well as it treats illegal immigrants.”

The governor also signed into law a bill that will allow collegiate athletes to get an agent and sell their likeness to shoe companies and others. This is in direct violation of NCAA rules.

What the law does not take into consideration is that the revenue generated by universities for sports like football and basketball, funds other sports which do not generate revenue. Without that revenue, other sports like swimming, tennis, lacrosse, wrestling, fencing and others may disappear.