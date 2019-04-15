Geiger Acquittal 4.15.2019

A jury acquits former Grover Beach police officer Alex Geiger in that fatal dog attack. Geiger was accused of not securing his police dog, which got out and attacked two neighbors. 65-year-old David Fear went to the aid of an 80-year-old neighbor woman. Fear died from injuries sustained in the attack. Last week, Alex Geiger called the fatal attack a tragic accident.

After the verdict was delivered, his attorney said the case was prosecuted based on politics and not based on justice. The trial lasted one month. The jury deliberated three hours before reaching a verdict of acquitting Alex Geiger of three felony charges related to not securing his retired police k-9.