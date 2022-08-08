Gender Equity at PRHS 08.08.2022

The Paso Robles school district to hold a meeting tomorrow evening at the district office.

The board to discuss gender issues at the high school. The item on the agenda is I-1. It’s called “Nondiscrimination/ Harassment”.

It would require teachers to allow transgender students to switch their gender pronouns without first notifying the students parents. Initially, superintendent Curt Dubost denied any such training was gong on. When confronted about it, he agreed he would explain why the gender spectrum training is necessary at tomorrow night’s meeting.

School board president Chris Arend says if a young woman does not want to shower with a transgender male, she is the one who must find other solutions. Some members of the board find this unacceptable.

That meeting gets underway after closed session. That will probably be around 6:00 tomorrow at the district office.